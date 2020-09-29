Death toll climbs at Woodmont Health Campus

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Coroner Sarah Seaton has confirmed to Eyewitness News two more residents at Woodmont Health Campus have died from coronavirus.

Seaton says the patients were a 91-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman from Woodmont. Eight residents have now died from the virus.

We’re also told a 93-year-old woman in the community also died on Monday. Warrick County has the highest death toll in the Tri-State with 46 deaths.

The first death at the facility was reported on Sept. 18. 43 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility the day before the first death was reported.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)

