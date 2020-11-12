Dozens of North Posey students, staff in quarantine after COVID-19 cases

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After one student at North Posey Junior High School and one student at South Terrace Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the district has quarantined dozens of people.

The district says the students have been absent since November 5, but after contact tracing, 16 elementary students, 30 junior high students, two high school students, three junior high teachers and a bus driver are quarantined.

The district also wants to prepare parents for possible bus transportation issues in the future. They are developing alternative plans to run double routes, but parents may choose or be required to transport their children if problems arise.

The district says social distancing and cleaning routines are in place and believes the best education for kids is in-person with a teacher, but they also want to ensure safety.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)