The Dubois County Health Department holds another late-night vaccine drive

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Health Department will be holding another late-night clinic event to help accommodate anyone wanting the COVID-19 vaccine after the clinic’s normal business hours. No vaccines other than COVID-19 will be available.

On January 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Dubois County Health Department will be ready to vaccinate people against COVID-19. No appointment is needed, and the clinic requests that interested people have their ID, insurance cards, and Covid-19 vaccination card with themselves when they come in.

Below is a quick summary of the recent changes regarding CDC’s recommendations for booster shots and additional doses:

People 12 and older should receive a booster shot. People aged 12 to 17 must receive a Pfizer booster.

People who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) should receive a booster shot at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccine series.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised people age 5 or older who received an initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series should receive an additional primary dose of the same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose.

Moderately and severely immunocompromised people 12 or older who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received an additional mRNA vaccine dose should receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen) at least 5 months after completing their third mRNA vaccine dose. In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A person who received one primary dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine should not receive more than two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The shots will be given through a drive-thru, and the vaccinations will be open for anyone 12 and older. Anyone under 12 years old must come inside upon arrival. If anyone has any questions, they are welcomed to give the clinic a call at 812-481-7056. A parent needs to be present for anyone 5 to 18 years old. If this is not an option, those who are interested must complete a “consent for covid-19 vaccination” form. A copy of a parent’s ID and insurance card must also be included.