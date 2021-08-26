Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site reopens

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site is up and running at the former Ruxer’s golf course building on South Clay Street.

This comes more than a month after the Dubois/Spencer/Martin County COVID testing site closed due to a lack of funding.

The COVID testing site will be open Tuesday through Saturday but closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Hours for the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 AM- 6 PM

Thursday, Friday , and Saturday: 8 AM- 4PM

Lunch hour: 1-2 PM (will be closed during this time each day)

Sunday and Monday: closed

Rapid COVID-19 tests (BinaxNOW COVID–19 Ag Cards) are available by appointment at the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site during business hours. Results should be available about 30 minutes after the test. You can schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register online.

You can book an appointment for a PCR COVID -19 test online. You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code”. If you do not have internet, you can call 812-675-5084. Health Department leaders say if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results for these tests should be available within 2-3 business days.