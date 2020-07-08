EPD no longer responding to minor car accidents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News has learned Evansville Police will no longer respond to minor car accidents after one of our news photographers got into a car accident and called the police to respond.

Police say just like any other business, they are trying to limit the risk of COVID-19 by responding to less calls that are non-life threatening.

Those who do find themselves in a minor fender bender are encouraged to swap information and report it to their insurance company.

Insurance companies Eyewitness News spoke with say the only issue with not having police present is that there is no official document of the incident and the stories of the cause could change.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

