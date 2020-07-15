Evansville Bonefish Grill temporarily closes dining room after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After an employee at the Evansville Bonefish Grill tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant has closed down its dining room “for the next several days.”

A sign posted outside the restaurant Wednesday, located at 6401 E Lloyd Expy, says “feel free to check back with us in a few days.”

Carry out and delivery are still available.

Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Bonefish Grill, sent the following statement to Eyewitness News Tuesday.

An employee recently tested positive. We complete symptom surveys on every employee prior to each shift and that employee felt fine. If employees do not pass the survey, they are not permitted to work. Once the management team learned of the positive result, they thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant using CDC-approved cleansers and quarantined anyone who worked in close proximity with the employee. The employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor. We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers. Elizabeth Watts, Director of Media & Community Relations for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

We have reached out to Bonefish to find out how long the closure is expected to last, but have not heard back yet.

Turoni’s and Donut Bank also closed their dining rooms this week.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

