Evansville City Council to discuss mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Masks will once again be a topic of discussion at the Evansville City Council meeting Monday at 5:30, and there are some changes from the original proposal.

The ordinance now says those who fail to wear a mask within city limits under most situations could face a fine of up to $1,000- the original proposal had a maximum fine of only $100.

Fines have also been added for businesses. Those that do not comply could face a fine of $250 for the first offense and $500 for each repeated offense.

Additionally, the ordinance now says any individual who is supposed to be self-quarantining but fails to do so would face a fine of $2,500.

City council’s ordinance differs from the statewide mask mandate imposed by Governor Eric Holcomb because his executive order does not have any fines backing it.

On Monday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Evansville is rescinding the city’s mask mandate to stay consistent with Governor Holcomb’s state-wide mask mandate.

Councilman Jonathan Weaver tells Eyewitness News he’s still hopeful a vote can be taken, but with 9 people on the board, they may not reach a final decision Monday night.

Grace Hayba will be at the meeting and will provide updates on-air and on social media.

On Sunday, some residents protested mask mandates in front of the Civic Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS