Evansville DQ employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Dairy Queen closed for deep cleaning Monday after one of its managers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dairy Queen on University Drive says the last shift the manager worked was on June 17, and he got his positive test result Sunday.

“We will continue to post updates on our hours/openings as we make those decisions and as we stay in contact with the Health Department,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

