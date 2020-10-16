Evansville Protestant Home reports more residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One day after confirming COVID-19 cases at its facility, the Protestant Home tells Eyewitness News two more residents and 16 more staff members have tested positive.

That brings the total to 25 residents and 19 staff members.

Paul Mayer, Board President, says staff are required to wear N95 masks and they are working with an agency from Indianapolis to help manage the outbreak.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)