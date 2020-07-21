Family Day Cultural Celebration festival moving to virtual event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Organizers of the 21st annual Family Day Cultural Celebration festival, scheduled for September 11th and 12th in downtown Evansville, is cancelled.

“With consideration of Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Back On Track Indiana plan limiting social

gatherings, we do not believe it is prudent to invite thousands to gather for the festival only seven

weeks away,” organizers said.

There will be a virtual live stream event, and a full schedule will come later.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)