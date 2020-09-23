Farmers remain hopeful during soybean price uptick

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)– This pandemic has taken a toll on our economy, forcing some businesses to close. What about local farmers who are harvesting their crops? Prior to the pandemic they were hoping to break even. This seemed unlikely a few months ago during the stay at home orders.

“I think we were all pretty scared and just didn’t know where we were going. Just like everybody, but our livelihood was on the line,” said Randy Kron, president of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

“When COVID hit, there was a really fast 50 cent hit to the price of the grain and so quickly that it got blow our break even. Which is obviously a problem because you have to be able to make money so it was very concerning,” said Heather Allyn, co-owner of Allyn Farming Company. Allyn’s husband is the sixth generation to take on the family run farm. She said the nature of growing and selling crops is filled with uncertainty.

Between the generally slim yield in 2019, the trade war with China, and now the coronavirus pandemic it seems farmers can’t get a break.

“COVID definitely affected the corn because corn goes into ethanol and most everyone’s traveling coming to a screeching halt and definitely not traveling now as things start to relax so fuel prices are low and that affects the grain going into the ethanol as well so corn prices aren’t the best,” said Allyn. Her farm sends corn to two ethanol plants in the area, but even though that demand has decreased this harvest season there is an uptick in U.S. soybean prices now that china has resumed buying soybeans from the U.S.

“They had pretty well quit buying any products; corn and soybean. They are a big purchaser of soybeans and now they are back in the market so that helps give you some hope,” said Kron.

Commodity prices are now the highest we’ve seen since the pandemic, but many farmers are hoping the economy rebounds quickly while counting their blessings.

“We are fortunate this year that even the prices aren’t so great, the yields are so we are higher than our five year average will be,” said Allyn.

The Indiana Farm Bureau’s President said even though commodity prices have rebounded by nearly 80%, he hopes they eventually go back as high as they were before the pandemic. There is financial aide available for farmers who are struggling right now.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)