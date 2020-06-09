Frog Follies in Evansville cancelled for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The E’ville Iron Club has decided to cancel Frog Follies for 2020.

The yearly event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The E’ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on the Frog Follies every year since 1975. Organizers say they average more than 4,000 street rods each year.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

