Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on Indiana coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer will give an update on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed live on this page.

The state has been providing vaccinations to Hoosiers, starting with the highest-risk and making the way down to younger groups. So far, 970,161 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Governor Holcomb announced new COVID-19 actions Tuesday. Starting March 31, all Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, provided Indiana receives a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government.

Holcomb also announced starting April 6, the state mask mandate will become a mask advisory. Also starting April 6, all decisions about the capacity of events will be up to local officials.

“Whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded the respect, compliance and understanding of all who visit them,” Holcomb said. “When I visit my favorite restaurants or conduct a public event, I will continue to appropriately wear a mask, it’s the right thing to do.”

Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice. K-12 schools will continue under current requirements through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Additional mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April and the state will implement a large employer vaccination program.

Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines. The Indiana Department of Health will continue to provide county level, color coded metrics to provide information about whether virus levels are increasing or decreasing locally.

Some health experts expressed concern after Tuesday’s announcement. They’re worried it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions, pointing to the steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths the state saw beginning in September after the governor lifted most business restrictions before reinstating crowd limits several weeks later.