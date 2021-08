VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Health officials reported that Vanderburgh County had its most new cases of COVID-19 in eight months.

The State Health Department reported 247 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh County overnight. That makes it the fifth highest single day total for the county. November, December and January saw an onslaught of infections. The peak was 313 new cases back on December 31.

Health officials stress the best way to be protected is to get vaccinated.