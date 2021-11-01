Holcomb extends COVID-19 orders but change is contemplated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended COVID-19 executive orders through November but suggested they might be scaled back by December.

Holcomb added a provision that says the health commissioner can authorize vaccinations in children under 11 when the federal government expands eligibility to younger kids. The orders further extend an easing of certain licensing rules for people in the medical profession. Some provisions were removed, including a directive for hospitals to consider postponing non-emergency procedures.

More than 3.36 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.