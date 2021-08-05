Holcomb resists Indiana mask mandate as virus variant spikes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has not imposed a mask mandate inside state buildings despite federal guidance that masks should be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is also surging. The Republican also says he won’t reinstate a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions, instead leaving such decisions to local officials. A spokesperson for the governor told The Journal Gazette that masks are not required in state government buildings or for state employees.

Holcomb also isn’t following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation himself. He attended an indoor event in Hancock County without a mask on Tuesday.