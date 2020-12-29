Hoosier Guardsmen extended to assist long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen will continue their mission assisting long-term care facilities across Indiana in the battle against COVID-19.

Gov. Holcomb called upon Hoosier Guardsmen to help at the facilities in October with the first wave of troops arriving in November. Their mission is now extended until February 28.

The National Guard will continue assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said the Guard’s support has brought critical relief to long-term care facilities, whose residents and staff have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of these facilities are medically fragile and at higher risk for severe complications. Approximately 58 percent of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the state have occurred among long term care facility residents.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

