Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Tri-State hospitals are now in prep mode with the clock ticking as the vaccines are expected to be here within two weeks. Today we checked on what’s being done at two health systems as the waiting begins. Indiana State Health officials are now hoping to vaccinate 100,000 Hoosiers this month starting with healthcare workers and then most vulnerable patients.

Deaconess Health System is anticipating getting COVID-19 vaccines in the next couple of weeks.

“We have a good plan to store the vaccines, administer the vaccines, and monitor our patients safely,” said Dr. Brad Scheu. To administer as many vaccines needed, Deaconess is hiring people with a medical background to administer the shots. It is also looking for people who can screen patients and direct patients. “We need all hands on deck to get something like this out to as many people as possible.”

Dr. Scheu says even the retired healthcare workers coming out of retirement will need to be trained on COVID-19 vaccines.

“We will have the appropriate training for them no matter what their roll is. Whether it’s working at the front desk with scheduling or working in the back actually giving the vaccine,” explained Dr. Scheu.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he’s hoping the first Kentuckians will get the a vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-December. Although, Pfizer still needs to be authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Those hearings are set for December 10.

“And we are putting the plans in place to vaccinate the appropriate front line healthcare workers as soon as we receive the vaccine,” said Baptist Health Madisonville Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson tells Eyewitness News they already have the ability to store the vaccines and are finalizing their distribution plan.

Dr. Lipson believes it’ll be several months until COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone. Healthcare workers are top priority.

“As well as the nursing home facilities,” said Dr. Lipson. “But that is being done separate so we are not involved in that. That is being carried out by Walgreens and CVS.”

Eyewitness News contacted ascension St. Vincent Evansville. We were told it’s awaiting word on when vaccine will be distributed to the health system.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)