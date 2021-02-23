How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Indiana health officials say 91,000 people 60-64 years old signed up for the vaccine within the first eight hours of availability. Some say they are still having troubles navigating the COVID-19 vaccine sign up process while others say they could sign up no problem. 64-year-old Richard Puryear said he signed up to get his COVID vaccine Tuesday morning as soon as appointments became available.

“This morning I received an email as well as a text message from the state of Indiana saying that they have reduced the age from 60 and up now and I’m 64,” Puryear explained. His appointment is in three weeks. “So we’re already to get it done and then after I signed myself up, I signed my wife up for the exact same time.”

If you live in Indiana, you can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at ourshot.in.gov.

“It asked me to choose my county that I’m in and then it gave me a number of vaccine facilities that are around about me,” Puryear said signing up online made it simple to choose their desired appointment time. “It was that easy to get on the site and from there it just asked you basic information about who you are, date of birth, why you are getting the vaccine. Are you in a specific category or just 60 and up?”

After finishing the registration, you’ll get a text message reminder on your phone. If you aren’t comfortable signing up on the computer, you can dial 211, but you might be on hold a little longer than usual.

“Typically when they do open it into a new phase, 211 is inundated with calls. We typically get a lot of phone calls. Sometimes the system can slow down,” explained Brian Spencer, Deaconess Pharmacy Service Line Manager. “I think that they have been trying to prepare for that with the opening of 60 and older today.”

Again, those 60 and older who live in Indiana are eligible to get vaccinated. Hoosiers 18 or older with an underlying health condition can register to be on a wait list.

