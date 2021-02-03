IN Lawmakers halt bill to stop employer-mandated vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease.

The measure, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.”

They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment.

Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor, said Wednesday there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)