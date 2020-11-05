IN State Health Commissioner: COVID vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and at-risk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Indiana expects a limited supply of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine sometime in November — adding that it will first be given to at-risk individuals and healthcare workers.

Dr. Box says the state does not know when, or how much of the vaccine it will receive.

Experts don’t know how effective it will be.

Indiana Health Officials say, originally, five locations will be decided upon to best represent the state’s geography, and that more locations will be added as the distribution continues.

