Ind. Dept. of Health: COVID-19 cases down, but unvaccinated continue to fill hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — Even as COVID-19 cases are showing signs of decreasing, state health leaders encourage unvaccinated Hoosiers to receive their vaccine.

People can once again get the shot at a clinic set up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. The flu shot will also be administered.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said there has been a three-week decline in COVID cases, but many hospitals still remain full of COVID patients. The majority (95%) of those that are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Box also urged pregnant women especially to get the vaccine, stressing the risks the virus can bring to them.

“I’m especially concerned about our pregnant individuals across the state,” said Dr. Box, saying the risk for being put on a ventilator is three times as high for COVID patients who are pregnant.

Last week, the state opened Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster to certain individuals including those who work in healthcare and Hoosiers 65 years and older.

“You do not need an appointment to get a booster,” reminded Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

More than 35,000 people in Indiana have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 3,254,000 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 55.5% of Indiana’s population that is at least 12 years old.