Indiana alters student count to maintain school funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Board of Education has approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

The board unanimously approved a plan Wednesday that allows the state to use data from the previous student count in February to determine whether schools should receive full funding for their students, regardless of whether they are instructing students only over the internet or in-person.

School budgets won’t be penalized for students learning virtually this fall, as long as the students weren’t enrolled in a full-time virtual education program on the last enrollment count day.