Indiana BMV will expand operations beginning June 15

INDIANA (WEHT) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced it will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning June 15, 2020.

Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks.

The majority of branches will return to a five day per week schedule, Tuesday through Saturday. Branch hours, and branches with different schedules, are noted on the branch map page of the BMV website.

BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which means there will be a limit on the number of people permitted in a branch at one time. Appropriate spacing will be marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)