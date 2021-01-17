Indiana couple married 33 years, die 1 day apart of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man and woman who were married for more than three decades died one day apart from COVID-19. WRTV-TV reports Ernest “Ronald” and Ann Wilkins, ages 66 and 59, were married for 33 years.

Friends and family described their deep connection and said they had been planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Ronald died Jan. 8 and Ann, a former Indianapolis school teacher, died the following day.

Health officials say Indiana logged 3,228 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Sunday.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)