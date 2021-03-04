Indiana educators now eligible under federal vaccination program

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) ––The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) is directing Hoosier educators to get their COVID-19 vaccination following the coronavirus update Wednesday.

At the briefing, Holcomb said governors received word on the latest call with the White House coronavirus task force that teachers would be provided vaccine doses through the federal pharmacy program.

What this means for teachers is if you are 50 years old and over, you are now eligible for a vaccine by appointment through the federal partners at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer.

“I ask for patience for very specific questions when making an appointment. If you are a teacher eligible under that federal program you may not have a pharmacy in your county,” said Holcomb.

“We are still learning more information about how it’s going to work for teachers in Indiana,” said Holcomb. Holcomb and Dr. Box said teachers must schedule their appointment directly with Kroger, Meijer and Walmart who are part of the federal program and not through the state’s website or 211.

Holcomb expressed concerns that teachers bypassing state guidelines makes it harder to plan accounting of vaccine doses, adding, “We have folks all over state of Indiana lining up and wanting vaccine.”

Teachers are asked to visit OurShot.In.Gov if you are over the age of 50 and fall within state guidelines. Teachers under the age of 50 can click the links to register at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer.

As of Thursday morning, only the Kroger and Meijer websites appear to have added teachers to the COVID vaccine eligibility list.

Walmart’s still has not been updated. When you go to the retailer’s website, it says the vaccine is not available.

We’ve reached out to company officials to find out when that will be fixed.