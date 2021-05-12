Indiana health officials announce vaccine appointments to begin for ages 12-15

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Health officials gave an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccination efforts.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver explained that 2.2 million Hooisers are now fully vaccinated which is about 40% of Indiana’s eligible population.

They added that 49% of eligible Hoosiers are vaccinated or have made an appoint to get the vaccine, and unvaccinated individuals make up 99.3% of the current COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Box said, “Now we are working on those that remain on the fence or who are hesitant.”

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee will meet Wednesday to decide whether to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. The FDA has already endorsed the move.

Dr. Weaver said if the CDC’s recommendation is favorable, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for that age group starting 8 a.m. Thursday by parent or guardian appointment at OurShot.In.Gov. Dr. Weaver said this is another huge step in “getting kids back to activities they love … and not quarantine.”

Currently, anyone age 16 and older may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Click here to register or call 211 (866-211-9966). Walk-in appointments are also accepted at most vaccination sites.

Dr. Box reported that there are currently 1,900 known COVID-19 variant cases in Indiana. She said that the uptick seen in the positivity rate, currently at 5.3%, is reflective of these variants spreading in the state.

Hospitalization numbers are hovering around 900, but admissions have doubled since March as more counties loosen restrictions.

Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver announced an update coming to the ISDH dashboard to include cases of MIS-C (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children).