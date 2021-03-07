Indiana health officials tout 8,200 vaccinations at Speedway

Indiana Cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have administered more than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The clinic runs through Monday and all appointments have been booked.

Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.

Other vaccination clinics are scheduled later this month including at the University of Notre Dame and in Gary.

The Indiana Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 748 new and confirmed infections and 11 deaths. Overall, Indiana has reported 667,262 cases and 12,310 deaths.

