Indiana House bill would offer $150 million for COVID-19 learning gap

INDIANA (WEHT)– 150 million dollars might be available to help students falling behind in school due to the pandemic. Indiana House Bill 1008 would create a grant program for organizations and schools to use to help those students.

School became tougher for some students as they transitioned between e-learning and the classroom. Some of their grades reflect this struggle.

“I’m hoping they can look back on this and say, ‘Wow, you know, I was in school during COVID and I succeeded,'” said Dr. Tara Rasche, principal of the Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School.

Dr. Rasche said her school is trying to get creative to bring students up to speed now that they are back to in person learning.

“We always have a grade watch list and the D’s and F’s are definitely a little longer this year so we are trying to implement some in house tutoring. We have a peer mentoring program,” explained Dr. Rasche. “There are going to be achievement gaps across the board, we know that and we are seeing a little bit of it already so we definitely are going to need to make up some plans on how to bridge those gaps.”

This is something educators are trying to figure out across the state.

“We are not only making up the loss for this year, but we are making up the loss since last March so a lot of our kids can be substantially behind and those probably most at risk are to be those kids that were already behind to begin with,” said Indiana State Representative Wendy McNamara. This was her inspiration behind House Bill 1008.

If her bill becomes law it will create a 150 million dollar grant program providing people, schools, and organizations resources to assist students who fell behind when school went digital. “The bill will become active upon passage so that the department of education can develop submission forms for school corporations and programs across the state and then have that available to students as early as this summer.”

Dr. Rasche said this would be a big help as they try to figure out a game plan to close the learning gap at her school.

“There are talks of extended day opportunities for skill building, skill remediation, skill resource time, there’s talk of extended school year,” said Dr. Rasche. Her school is also looking into other options and programs.

House Bill 1008 has passed through the house today it now head to the senate for further action. If it becomes law, the Indiana Department of Education and the State Board of Education will decide who is eligible for the funds.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)