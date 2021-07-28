Indiana Law Enforcement Academy suspends training amid ‘significant’ COVID-19 outbreak

HENDRICKS CO, Ind (WEHT)– The Law Enforcement Training Board has decided to temporarily suspend the 2021-224 class at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy after a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students.

So far, 10 students have tested positive, and nine other students are being retested after their initial results were inconclusive. 50 students must quarantine because they are either symptomatic or they are considered a close contact of a positive case. According to the Law Enforcement Training Board Director, the majority of the 117 students are not vaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health is working on specific health protocols for all ILEA operations. A restart date has not been set.