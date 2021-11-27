Indiana lawmakers delay bill restricting COVID-19 mandates

Indiana state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, center, speaks during a state legislative hearing as Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, left, watches Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Numerous Indiana medical and business groups argued against a Republican proposal aimed at ending the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency and forcing broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor said Wednesday he would extend the state’s public health emergency for another month amid a stalled proposal that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities.

Lawmakers were set to meet in a special session next week to vote on the fast-track bill. But leaders called the plan off following seven hours of heated public testimony and a lack of agreement Tuesday on the bill.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray say they now plan to address the bill when lawmakers reconvene for the regular session in January.