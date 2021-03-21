Indiana logs 21 additional COVID-19 deaths 779 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are reporting 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 779 new infections. Overall, the state’s death toll is 12,536 with another 410 probable deaths. They’re based on clinical diagnoses but there’s no positive test on record.

Indiana is approaching 680,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, people age 40 and older can register for the vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health says it’ll host vaccination clinics from Tuesday to Thursday in Elkhart, Lafayette and New Albany.