Indiana nears 100,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases

(AP) – Indiana public health officials are reporting 851 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health said Sunday that there have been 99,804 cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 3,140.

The state has reported 1.1 million tests have been conducted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)