Indiana reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths; 5,400 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana reported 39 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising the confirmed total to 8,055. Another 355 probable deaths have been reported based on diagnoses, although no positive tests were recorded.

On Thursday, a bell tolled 121 times at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Kokomo for each Howard County resident who has died from COVID-19. Prayer flags were also hung for people who died. Church member Karen Altergott Roberts says, “To remember and lift up a life is very fulfilling.”