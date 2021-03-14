Indiana reports 701 additional COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say the state has logged another 701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health reports that 672,554 residents in the state have had COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll from the disease is 12,446.

More than 830,000 residents are fully vaccinated in Indiana, with nearly 1.3 million first vaccine doses administered. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.