Indiana reports new high for Evansville COVID-19 deaths, health officials following up

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The State of Indiana reported a single-day record for coronavirus deaths in Vanderburgh County with 23. The previous one-day high was 14.

According to the state, 236 people have now died from COVID-19 in the Evansville area. County health department officials said they are checking with the state to get detailed information on why the latest report is so high. A spokesman said the state databases are showing different numbers.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)