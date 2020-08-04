Indiana school mask requirement amended

Ind. (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb has amended the requirement for masks to be worn in schools.

In a recent executive order, the mandatory mask order for schools has now been modified to allow students to remove masks in the classroom when they are able to maintain at least 3-6 feet of distance between students.

Teachers must still wear a mask unless they can keep a 6 foot distance from students.

Holcomb said he consulted with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

