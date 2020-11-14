Indiana sees another big jump in new COVID-19 infections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials reported nearly 8,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a new single-day high that is 28% more than the previous high set two days earlier.

The soaring number of infections come as most of the state will fall under a new governor’s order beginning Sunday reinstating limits on crowd sizes after weeks of steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The state health department on Saturday also recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s pandemic toll to 4,888.

