Indiana state health commissioner re-infected with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — State Health Commissioner Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming re-infected with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday.

Box tested positive Tuesday morning after showing symptoms Monday night. She also received a test to determine if she has been infected with the Omicron variant.

Box is fully vaccinated and received her booster in November. She is one of an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to have a breakthrough case since January of last year.

Box will follow the isolation guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for her to isolate for five full days.

This is her second time to be infected with COVID-19, after testing positive in October 2020. It’s estimated that 15,000 Hoosiers have been re-infected with COVID-19. The CDC says some reinfections are expected and is studying the frequency of such cases.