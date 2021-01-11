Indiana State Senator quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After having close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville) is quarantining at home per CDC guidelines.

The exposure happened while she was away from the Statehouse, and she has not had contact with any members of the General Assembly or staff since the exposure. She plans to be tested for COVID-19.

Becker has been a member of the Indiana State Senate since 2005 and represents District 50. She ran unopposed in the 2020 election.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

