Indiana to enter Stage 5 reopening tomorrow; here’s what to expect

Indianapolis, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana will enter Stage Five of its reopening plan on Saturday.

Reopening will happen gradually between September 26 and October 17.

There is no size limitations on social gatherings, but state leaders say gatherings of more than 500 people should submit a written plan to their local health department.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs may open up at full capacity, as well gyms, conventions and entertainment venues.

Nursing homes will be required to allow visitations.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is still in effect.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

