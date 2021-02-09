Indiana Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offering COVID-19 vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Indiana will offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents beginning Friday, February 12.

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. Before scheduling an appointment, make sure to verify your eligibility through the Indiana Department of Health’s website.

You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Click here for a full list of available locations.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)