Indiana’s virus deaths rate still up as hospitalizations dip

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has continued growing even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations have dropped to its lowest level in a month.

The Indiana Health Department’s daily update on Saturday added 73 coronavirus deaths that occurred over the past several days to the state’s toll. Those boosted the state’s average COVID-19 deaths to 77 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.

Indiana hospitals had 2,932 coronavirus patients as of Friday, the first day below the 3,000 patients mark since Nov. 16.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

