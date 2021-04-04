ISDH reports 18K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, no additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 18,435 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 1,766,467 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,241,513 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 952 more positive coronavirus cases but no additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9.2% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 690,910 total positive cases and 12,667 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 407 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 693 total COVID-19 patients: 471 confirmed and 222 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.5% of ICU beds and 80.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.