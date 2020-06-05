Jasper retirement community reports COVID-19 cases

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Good Samaritan Society – Northwood Retirement Community is reporting five COVID-19 cases.

Good Samartian says three residents and two staff members have tested positive.

The facility says they are working closely with the Indiana Department of Health and is being aggressive in its infection control measures and testing of residents and employees.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)