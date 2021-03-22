Local health experts discuss vaccine differences

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– AstraZeneca could soon join Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson as the fourth covid-19 vaccine option. Vanderburgh County Health Department administrator, Joe Gries, said this is good news for the public.

“More and more people will become eligible the more vaccine we have,” Gries said.

With all of these vaccines available, is it possible to choose which one you get? Gries said it’s easier to sign up online for a certain location carrying the vaccine you want.

“So it really kind of depends on who has what. But people can choose- if you go to the health department you can get moderna and if you want to get pfizer you can go to the hospitals,” Gries said.

Johnson and Johnson, Gries said, is being used for certain population groups.

“Some of our homeless population- that one shot and they’re done, they’re fully vaccinated. It really works well for that population. We’re also going out to the vanderburgh county jail and we’re also delivering that to the home-bound,” Gries said.

With all these groups getting different types of vaccinations, Gries said one really isn’t proven to be much better than the other.

“Right now the Pfizer and Moderna have a very high efficacy rate- very similar. The Johnson and Johnson that we’re using in certain populations- a little bit lower efficacy rate but also fits with what certain populations need,” Gries said.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)