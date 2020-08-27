Mayor Winnecke agrees with face mask mandate extension

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he agrees with Gov. Holcomb extending the mask requirement for 30 days. The mandate now runs through September 25.

“In early to mid-July we had a lot of new cases on a daily basis 50, 60, I think a couple times we had 70. That is now down in the 20 to low-30 range, which we had a couple days last week,” said Mayor Winnecke, “I think we had 15 today {Thursday}. I think we don’t need to let our guard down. For us to continue to have an open and robust economy and to for kids to be in school we need people to continue to wear masks.”

Holcomb announced on Wednesday the face mask mandate is extended 30 days. He also said the state will stay in Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan.

