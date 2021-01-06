Mayor Winnecke discusses pandemic as most of SW IN is in the red zone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On Wednesday, Indiana health officials moved Vanderburgh and Warrick counties into Indiana’s red zone.

The metrics are based on how many cases a county has per 100,000 people and recent positivity rates.

With every Southwestern Indiana county, except Perry County, in the red, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says it isn’t surprising.

“I think it’s a good reminder to everyone that number one the virus is active, it’s prevalent in our community and we should take the appropriate precautions that we’ve been asking people to take for months now,” Winnecke said.

Winnecke said going into the red will limit crowd sizes to 25 people and local hospitals still have capacity.

Winnecke says the Vanderburgh County Health Department will receive their first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines soon.

“I am eager to get mine … I’m not going to jump in line until it’s my category to get a vaccination. But we certainly hope that as many people as possible get it because all the masking and social distancing going on is going to be what what gets us to the finish line,” Winnecke said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)