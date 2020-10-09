Mayor Winnecke to answer questions from the public during pandemic update today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday morning, Eyewitness News will bring you on-air and online pandemic updates from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The mayor is offering the COVID-19 update, which will contain a Q&A, at 9 o’clock, in Room 301 of the Civic Center.

The public is invited to ask questions in person, after which, due to social distancing, they will be required to leave the room.

The COVID-19 Update will be streamed on Mayor Winnecke’s Facebook page.

The mayor’s office says the public should feel free to ask questions in the comments section.

Thursday, Winnecke and other local health officials, spoke with Indiana’s top health official, Dr. Kristina Box about pandemic specifics.

Winnecke will update the community on what was discussed during Thursday’s session, which be also be livestreamed on our website, tristatehomepage.com.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

