Memorial Hospital cancelling non-urgent surgeries due to COVID surge

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) Due to the increased hospital patient counts and limited capacity of resources, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will be postponing all elective and non-urgent surgical procedures that would require a patient to stay overnight beginning Monday and extending for at least the next two weeks.

Hospital officials say they will re-evaluate additional extensions depending on bed availability,

staffing, and hospital patient counts. Emergent cases and elective procedures that if not performed

could result in negative patient outcomes will proceed.

At this time, they will also proceed with cases in which same day discharge is expected; however, this may be re-evaluated as well if hospital circumstances change.